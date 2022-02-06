Patna: With new coronavirus cases declining, the Bihar government on Sunday announced the reopening of schools and other educational institutions from Monday. As per the new guidelines, all schools up to class 8th will be allowed to re-open with 50 per cent capacity, while schools for classes 9 and above, colleges and coaching institutes will be allowed to open with 100 cent capacity, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Sunday.Also Read - All Schools In Pune To Reopen 'Full Day' From Monday As Positivity Rate Drops. Details Here

Schools up to class 8th to re-open with 50% capacity and all schools for classes 9 and above, colleges and coaching institutes to open with 100% capacity. Cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Releasing the new guidelines, Bihar Chief Minister said that considering the COVID-19 situation, gyms, cinema halls and other public institutions will also be allowed to operate at half the capacity from Monday. "Cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity," he said.

Schools in Bihar were closed from January 6 till January 21. Later, the order was extended till February 6. As per the old order, schools had been shut till Class 8, while the students of Classes 9 to 12 were allowed to go for offline classes but at 50 per cent capacity. Schools were also asked to adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bihar recorded less than 500 fresh cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday when 442 were affected by coronavirus. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department here, the state’s overall active coronavirus count jumped to 2916, while the death toll increased to 12,236, including two fresh deaths on Saturday.