‘Bihar should get a better leader’: Prashant Kishor shares first reaction as Jan Suraaj nears win in Bankipur

Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has shared first reaction as Jan Suraaj nears win in Bankipur.

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Prashant Kishor- File image

Patna: In a significant political development, Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has shared first reaction as Jan Suraaj nears win in Bankipur. As he is leading in vote counting, Jan Suraaj candidate Prashant Kishor says, “This is not an election to make an MLA, this is to give the message to the top leadership of the BJP that a good person should be made CM in Bihar, so that there is education, employment in Bihar, the people gave this message. I want to thank the people who voted, those who did not, I will try to win them… But important is that Bihar should get good leadership… The migration should stop from here…”.

Watch first reaction:

VIDEO | Bankipur Bypoll: As he is leading in vote counting, Jan Suraaj candidate Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) says, “This is not an election to make an MLA, this is to give the message to the top leadership of the BJP that a good person should be made CM in Bihar, so that… pic.twitter.com/iQ48iN8pMc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2026

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor widens lead over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor on Monday widened his lead over BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha to 10,436 votes in the Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar as the counting crossed the halfway mark, officials said.

Celebrations broke out at the Jan Suraaj Party headquarters and outside the counting centre at A N College here, with supporters dancing to the tunes of local songs and distributing sweets.

‘Please appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar.’ If the BJP wants to replace Samrat Chaudhary with another leader from the Kushwaha community, that is entirely their decision. We have no objection. But whoever is chosen should be a capable and upright person from the Kushwaha community. Bihar must progress under all circumstances. Bihar must develop. It does not matter which individual wins or which party forms the government. That is democracy. Elections are about victories and defeats; they come and go. What truly matters is the development of Bihar”, PK added on his massive lead.

The counting of votes for the bypoll began at 8 am here on Monday, with all eyes on whether debutant Kishor wrests the seat from the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)