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Bihar teacher recruitment protest: Police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants

Bihar teacher recruitment protest: Police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants

Published date india.com Updated: May 8, 2026 1:56 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Bihar teacher recruitment protest: police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants
Bihar teacher recruitment protest: Police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants

Chaos erupted in Bihar after police resorted to lathicharge to disperse candidates protesting over the delay in the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 notification.

The aspirants had gathered to demand the release of the notification for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher recruitment examination.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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