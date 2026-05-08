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Bihar teacher recruitment protest: Police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants

Bihar teacher recruitment protest: Police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants

Bihar teacher recruitment protest: Police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants

Bihar teacher recruitment protest: Police use lathicharge on TRE 4.0 aspirants

Chaos erupted in Bihar after police resorted to lathicharge to disperse candidates protesting over the delay in the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 notification.

The aspirants had gathered to demand the release of the notification for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher recruitment examination.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Police resort to lathicharge to disperse the aspirants of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 demanding the release of the examination notification for the Bihar Public Service Commission. pic.twitter.com/eDQ2SWOb5D — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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