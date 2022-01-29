New Delhi: In a horrific incident, seven dogs were killed during a robbery committed at a temple in Bihar’s Kaimur. The accused thieves broke open the door of the temple and poisoned the stray dogs, who later died, near the scene. The miscreants later fled from the spot after stealing Rs 15,000 from the temple’s donation box, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.Also Read - Army's Glider Makes Emergency Landing Near Gaya, Villagers Carry It To Road On Shoulder| Watch

The incident came to light after a priest at the temple located in the GRP police station campus of Railway mall godown road in Kaimur's Mohania area on Saturday morning went there to offer prayers. The police were informed about the incident and a further probe is underway.

"Investigation is being done in the case of theft. More details will soon be revealed soon," GRP police station incharge Jaiprakash was quoted as saying in the report.

Reacting to the incident, the secretary of the temple, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, urged strict action against the accused. “Thieves broke the door of the temple and stole 15 to 20 thousand rupees from Danpetti. Seven innocent creatures living near the temple have also been poisoned and killed. These innocent creatures stay in the temple to take prasad after the aarti. Even the thieves did not spare them. I demand the administration to reveal the matter at the earliest,” Dhirendra Pratap Singh said, according to the report.