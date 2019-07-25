Patna: Three Naxals were killed and seven weapons were recovered in an encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chakarbandha forest, Aurangabad district, earlier on Thursday.

A couple of months ago, an encounter between the security forces and the Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, had left two CRPF personnel and one civilian dead.

Also, an encounter broke out between the security forces and the Naxals in Rajnandgaon city. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, said reports.

CRPF IG GHP Raju said, “An analysis will be done and action will be taken accordingly.”

On the civilian death, Raju said, “It’s brutality on the part of Naxals to fire at a civilian vehicle, resulting in the death of one civilian and severe injury to another. These two families will be given adequate financial help.”