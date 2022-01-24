Patna: A Bihar minister’s son and brother were allegedly beaten up by a group of villagers in West Champaran district on Sunday after they allegedly opened fire to scare away some children who were playing at an orchard. Bablu Kumar, whose father Narayan Prasad is a BJP leader and the state minister for tourism, was attacked at Haradiya Koeri Tola village in the Mofussil police station area. Speaking about the incident, an eyewitness told news agency ANI, “Kids were playing cricket here; 4-5 people started beating them, hit a man with the butt of a gun and opened fire. One of them was Narayan’s (tourism minister) son.”Also Read - Bihar Extend Covid Restrictions Till This Date | Check Important Guidelines Here

Visuals shown in news channels beamed footage in which the minister's son can be seen being thrashed by a group of villagers, who also snatched away a gun he was carrying. According to Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma, Kumar was accompanied by uncle Harendra Prasad, manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash.

They claimed they went to the spot upon learning about an "encroachment" on an orchard, were assaulted there and robbed of the licensed gun, and that their vehicles were vandalized. However, the villagers alleged that the minister's family members had taken exception to some children playing cricket there, and the situation went out of hand when Kumar fired a shot in the air.

The minister’s son, who along with other injured persons is admitted to a hospital, has asserted that no shot was fired. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain order and further investigation is underway, said the SP.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Narayan Prasad said, “Both sides got injured due to stone-pelting. They (victim’s kin) were hurling bricks… No firing by my son, the revolver was snatched. All these are mere rumours to defame.”