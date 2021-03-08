Patna: At least six labourers were killed and three others were severely injured after a wall compound of a school building in Bihar’s Khagaria district collapsed on Monday. The incident happened in Chandi Tola area that comes under the jurisdiction of Maheshkhunt police station, about 190 km from state capital Patna. As many as 12 labourers working in the area were buried under the wall collapse. Also Read - South Korean Actor Kim Ji Soo Ousted From 'River Where The Moon Rises' After Allegations of Sexual Assault

The injured were immediately rushed to a local hospital.

According to reports, the incident happened during the construction work of a drain near a primary level school. A JCB machine was being used for an excavation activity near the school compound.

Eyewitnesses have blamed the contractor in charge of the construction for the tragedy as they alleged that the wall was being constructed without proper planning.

The police said that the JCB operators are missing and a search has been initiated to nab them.