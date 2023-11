Two Dead, Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes in Bihar’s Saryu River

Officials said they fear that the seven missing persons may also have drowned. However, rescue efforts will continue throughout the night.

Two persons died and seven others were missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Saryu River in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday, officials said. Nine people managed to swim to the bank, while the bodies of two women were fished out, they said.

#WATCH | Bihar | A boat capsized near Matiyar village in Manjhi block of Saran district this evening. DM says that the boat had 19 people, 10 of whom are safe and 7 are being rescued. Two bodies recovered. pic.twitter.com/PIiuzs9DzQ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir told PTI, “The incident took place around 6.30 pm when a boat carrying 18 people drowned in Saryu River near Matiyar Ghat in Manjhi block.”

“A rescue operation has been launched and we are trying to identify the deceased,” he said, adding further probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

This was the second major incident of boat capsize in the state in the recent past.

On September 14, more than 15 children were feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in the district to review the progress of several ongoing projects.

