Bihar: Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Kanti, Muzaffarpur, stated news agency ANI on Friday. Soon after the incident, both the injured were admitted to a hospital. Their condition was reported as critical. Later, DSP Mukul Ranjan, reportedly said, “Both the injured are in a stable condition now, investigation underway.”

According to a report, the crime took place on Thursday night. Notably, the victims were identified as Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad. While Yadav was shot at twice, Prasad was shot at four times. Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot.

Bihar: Two local RJD leaders shot at by unknown assailants in Kanti, Muzaffarpur. Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital. Mukul Ranjan, DSP says, "Both the injured are in a stable condition now, investigation underway." pic.twitter.com/JXlEZd3aUw — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

In a similar incident on June 6, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said. Nirmal Kundu, the TMC President of ward no. 6 of Nimta area, was allegedly shot twice in the head on an open road around 7 PM.

While the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for the murder, the officer added: “We are probing the case. So far, we haven’t found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing.”

In yet another incident in the month of January, RJD leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Kalyanpur block of Samastipur in Bihar.

(With agency inputs)