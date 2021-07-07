Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has permitted the reopening of colleges, universities, and restaurants as part of the phased opening of Covid-induced lockdown clamped on the state two months ago amid a spike in Coronavirus infection. The announcement was made on Monday following a meeting of the high-powered crisis management group which reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state. The new phase of unlocking begins from today (July 7) and will remain in force for a month. Also Read - Over 100 People Fall Sick After Consuming 'Prasad' in Bihar's Munger

Check Bihar Unlock Covid-19 Guidelines: