Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on May 31 had extended the Covid lockdown in the state till June 8 to contain the spread of the virus. The government, however, had given some relaxation in order to facilitate business activities. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on social media after chairing a meeting of the crisis management group that comprises his cabinet colleagues and top officials.

"In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 8. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities. People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing," CM Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Now, as cases dip in the state, Nitish Kumar is likely to make some new announcements tomorrow. According to the reports, the Bihar government might announce Lockdown-5 with some more relaxation. The decision will be made on Tuesday after proper consultation with the disaster management group.

At present, the shops in urban and rural areas are allowed to open from 6 am to 2 pm which might get extended. Shops will be allowed to open till 4 pm or later.

Here are some of the relaxations Nitish government might announce tomorrow:



Reports suggest that buses and other public transport services will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

Both Private and government offices are likely to start in Lockdown-5. However, staff attendance will be limited.

Authorities have been asked to implement COVID guidelines in all districts.

Bihar’s COVID-19 tally rose to 7,13,117 on Sunday as the state reported 920 fresh cases, the lowest single-day spike in over two months, while 41 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 5,381, a health bulletin said. The state now has 8,707 active cases while 6,99,028 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate to 98.02 per cent. A total of 1.11 crore people have been vaccinated thus far, of whom nearly 20 lakh are in the 18-44 years age group.