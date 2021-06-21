Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government announces new unlock guidelines for the Covid-induced lockdown. According to the guidelines issued by the government, the shops and establishments can now remain open till 7 pm. Whereas, the night curfew would be implemented from 9 pm to 5 pm. CM Nitish Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Shops and establishments can open till 7 pm and night curfew would be implemented from 9 pm to 5 pm. Parks and gardens can remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.” Also Read - Bihar IAS Officer Accused of Physical And Mental Torture by Wife
Bihar chief minister relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state from June 23. Under the revised rules, government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity.
Here's What's Allowed, What's Not According To The New Guidelines:
- According to the new guideline, the public transport will run with only 50% of the capacity.
- All kinds of educational institutions will remain shut.
- All religious sites will be closed.
- All kinds of social, political entertainment, sports, educational events will be banned.
- A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremonies.
- A maximum of 25 persons will be permitted in funeral/shraddha karma.
- In addition, shops selling agricultural and essential food items like fruits and vegetables will be open daily till 7 p.m.
- Cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, etc. will be closed for now.