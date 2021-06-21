Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government announces new unlock guidelines for the Covid-induced lockdown. According to the guidelines issued by the government, the shops and establishments can now remain open till 7 pm. Whereas, the night curfew would be implemented from 9 pm to 5 pm. CM Nitish Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Shops and establishments can open till 7 pm and night curfew would be implemented from 9 pm to 5 pm. Parks and gardens can remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.” Also Read - Bihar IAS Officer Accused of Physical And Mental Torture by Wife

Bihar chief minister relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state from June 23. Under the revised rules, government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity.

Here's What's Allowed, What's Not According To The New Guidelines: