New Delhi: As the NDA showed to be heading towards a clear majority in Bihar assembly election counting, BJP IT Head Amit Malviya on Tuesday tweeted that the BJP is doing well and performing much better than what exit polls had predicted. He asserted that it is too soon to call the game yet. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 Latest Updates: NDA Inches Towards Clear Majority in Current Leads

“The BJP is doing very well across. It is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and even Telangana by-polls… Not to mention Bihar where, along with its allies, it is doing much better than what the exit polls had predicted… Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: Full List of Winners For 243 Vidhan Sabha Seats

It is not over till its over,” he said. Also Read - Kaimur District Constituencies Result LIVE: RJD leads in Bhabua, Mohania; BJP leads in Ramgarh

The BJP is doing very well across. It is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and even Telangana by-polls… Not to mention Bihar where, along with its allies, it is doing much better than what the exit polls had predicted… It is not over till its over. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 10, 2020

As per latest trends, the ruling NDA seemed to be heading towards a clear majority with it leading on 126 seats. Mahagathbandan (Grand alliance) has maintained its lead on 100 seats.

Notably, the counting of votes for the 243-seat-Vidhan Sabha in Bihar is underway.

The results are mostly from counting of the postal ballots and EVMs simultaneously at 1,06,515 polling stations across the state.