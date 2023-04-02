Home

Bihar Violence: All Schools To Remain Closed till April 4 in Rohtas, 32 Arrested in Raids

The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, has appealed to locals to maintain peace and not to be misled by rumours or fake news.

Bihar Violence: All Schools To Remain Closed till April 4 in Rohtas

Patna: In a wake of the violence that erupted recently in Bihar’s Rohtas district following Ram Navami, the authorities on Sunday announced that all government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4 in the district. The violence that broke out on Thursday continued till Saturday night, prompting the police to make multiple arrests and keeping the prohibitory orders in place in Biharsharif.

Three people have sustained gunshot wounds during the clash, according to the local media reports. The state police have arrested more than 50 people in raids conducted last night. The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, has appealed to locals to maintain peace and not to be misled by rumours or fake news.

Bihar | All government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas district in the wake of violence that erupted recently in district’s Sasaram town. Along with that, all coaching institutes will also remain shut. — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

“A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people have been arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now 8 FIRs have been registered. An additional force to be deployed,” Ashok Mishra added.

Requesting the people not to believe in rumours, Mishra further informed that the situation in Nalanda’s Biharsharif is completely normal.

“The situation in Nalanda’s Biharsharif is completely normal. We would like to urge the general public not to believe in rumours. Stringent action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” stated Bihar Police in a tweet.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Biharsharif Sadar, Abhishek Palasi, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force in Nalanda.

“The law and order situation in Biharsharif is back to normal. I appeal to people not to buy into rumours or misleading reports that may be floating around. Those found indulging in rumour-mongering will be taken to task,” the SDM added.

32 Arrested in Raids in Rohtas

As many as 32 people were arrested in ongoing raids in connection with the violence during the Ram Navami celebrations and after, police informed on Sunday.

Rohtas SP Vineet Kumar said security personnel have been deployed and flag march conducted in sensitive areas.

“32 people have been arrested so far, as raids continue across the city. Strict action will be taken against rioters. Security personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers and flag march is being conducted in sensitive areas,” said Kumar.

Rohtas DM Claims Situation is Peaceful

Claiming that the situation in Sasaram was peaceful, Rohtas District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar urged the general public not to believe in rumours.

“The situation is peaceful in Sasaram. Yesterday, we got information that a few people from one community threw explosives at a religious site of another community. Six people were injured, but the injuries were not serious. After surveying the scene, it is clear that the blast occurred due to the mishandling of explosives. As many as 1100-1200 security personnel have been deployed in the city. The public should not believe in rumours,” the DM said.

