Bihar Violence: Violent protest erupts at Patliputra Railway Station, protesters pelt stones; police fire tear gas shells

Talking to the media, Patna District Magistrate Dr. Tyagarajan said that some people were protesting over issues related to train arrangements.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bihar-violence-patliputra-railway-station-students-protests-samrat-choudhury-patna-police-district-magistrate-dr-tyagarajan-jitendra-rana-examination-indian-railways-irctc-8446047/ Copy

Bihar Police (PTI)

New Delhi: A protest by examination candidates at Patliputra Railway Station turned violent on Sunday. According to the reports, some protesters vandalised a train and resorted to stone-pelting during the demonstration. To bring the situation under control, the police fired tear gas shells, carried out warning shots in the air, and conducted a lathi-charge.

At present, a tense calm prevails in the area.

Talking to the media, Patna District Magistrate Dr. Tyagarajan said that some people were protesting over issues related to train arrangements. He said that the Railways had made provisions for special trains, and two special trains were already present at the station. According to the DM, during the protest, some anti-social elements joined the crowd and began pelting stones.

Following this, minimal force was used to disperse the crowd and maintain law and order.

Patna Range Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana informed that around 200 to 250 students were present at the station and were obstructing train operations. Officials from the police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Government Railway Police (GRP) attempted to persuade the protesters and clear the tracks, but some individuals began pelting stones.

Following this, necessary action was taken to ensure the safety of lives and property and to restore railway operations. After the police action, the crowd was dispersed and removed from the station premises. According to reports, all train services have since resumed normal operations.