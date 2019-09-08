New Delhi: The poster war between rivals and former Bihar allies, Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) escalated on Sunday, with the former putting out a new poster-nearly a year before the state goes to polls-and the latter responding to the same.

On Sunday, the party erected a poster outside its headquarters in the state capital Patna with Nitish Kumar on it, with the slogan-‘Kyun karein vichar, jab hai hi Nitish Kumar’ (Why to even think about others, when Nitish Kumar is already there)?

To this, RJD, founded by former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail after conviction in the fodder scam, came out with a poster asking, “Kyon na karein vichar (Why shouldn’t we think)?”, giving a list of reasons for the same.

The ‘second round’ of this poster war comes just days five days after the Chief Minister’s party put out a poster outside its headquarters, projecting him as their Chief Ministerial face for next year’s Assembly elections and asking the people, “Kyun karein vichar, thhike to hai Nitish Kumar (Why to even think about others, Nitish Kumar is doing very fine work).”

The RJD had responded to this with the slogan, “Why shouldn’t we think as Bihar is ill?”, referring to deaths of children in the state due to encephalitis outbreak.

In 2015, the JDU, RJD and Congress were among a group of parties who formed a pre-poll alliance, with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate, in their bid to thwart the BJP from coming to power, a feat which the alliance, called the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ successfully achieved.

However, two years later, the alliance fell away as the Chief Minister refused to side with Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tejaswhi Yadav, over a series of corruption allegations against him.

Nitish later joined hands with the BJP to form government in the state.