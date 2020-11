Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the people of Bihar were waiting for Nitish Kumar to retirement. They got the opportunity now and will ensure proper farewell in this election. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling Booth Officer in Aurai Dies of Heart Attack

