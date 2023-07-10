Home

‘Eyes Cut Out, Mutilated Private Parts’: Woman Brutally Beaten to Death in Bihar

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the 45-year-old woman was attacked by four men on bikes while she was sowing paddy in her field in Mehandipur village.

Bihar: A horrific and shocking incident has come to light from Bihar, where a middle-aged woman was brutally attacked and thrashed to death over a land dispute in Khagaria district. Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the 45-year-old woman was attacked by four men on bikes while she was sowing paddy in her field in Mehandipur village. The assailants brutally beat her to death, cut her eyes out with a knife, and mutilated her private parts.

According to an eyewitness, “Four people on two bikes beat up the woman while she was working in the farm, gouged her eyes out with a knife, cut her tongue, and mutilated her private parts. She died on the spot,” they told the police.

The victim’s family members have accused their five neighbours of the heinous murder. The accused include Mahendra Singh, Rulo Singh, Rajdev Singh, Fulungi Singh, and Shyam Kumar Singh.

It is worth noting that the victim’s family had been engaged in a long-standing dispute over a portion of land with these five neighbours. Tragically, she is the third person from her family to be killed in relation to this dispute, following the murders of her husband and brother-in-law.

Police have lodged an FIR against the five accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have filed an FIR against the five accused. We have formed separate teams to arrest them,” a police official stated.

The horrific incident has sparked protests in the village, with some local villagers blocking National Highway 31 with the victim’s body and refusing to move until the accused are apprehended. They later ended their protest after receiving assurance from the police.

Further investigation in connection with the case is underway.

