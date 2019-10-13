New Delhi: A Patna woman named Noori Fatma alleged that her husband gave her instant ‘triple talaq‘ because she refused to wear dresses and drink liquor.

According to an ANI report, Noori Fatma got married in 2015. After a few days of their marriage, they moved to Delhi. Her husband asked her to dress up like the “modern” girl in the city; he wanted her to wear small dresses and go to night parties and consume liquor. “When I refused, he used to beat me every day,” she said. Recently, the husband asked her to leave him and as she refused, he gave her instant triple talaq.

The victim approached the state women commission in this regard which has sent a notice to her husband.

“The husband used to torture her and two times he forcefully aborted her child. We have taken cognizance of this case. On September 1, her husband gave her triple talaq. We have issued a notice to her husband in the case and will be calling him,” said Dilmani Mishra, Chairman of Bihar State Commission for Women.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, known as triple talaq, which makes a criminal offence and a three years jail is a punishment for the husband.

(With Inputs from ANI)