Moradabad: Simpi, a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur gave birth to a baby boy inside a toilet of the Shramjeevi Express with help of fellow female passengers and her husband. She was eight months pregnant when she went into premature labour and her husband, Sooraj, raised an alarm, following which some of the female passengers helped in her delivery. A few Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the train assisted the couple and also provided them financial help.Also Read - Rarest of Rare: Baby Born In Brazil With 12cm-Long Appendage, Doctors Call It ‘True Human Tail’

When the train halted at Moradabad station, members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) moved the woman to the district hospital. Also Read - Meet 1-Year-Old Briggs Darringto, World's Youngest Travel Influencer With Over 30K Followers | Watch

The woman’s husband, who works at a private firm in Delhi, said: “Our doctor had earlier informed us that my wife would give birth sometime next month. So, we decided to go to our hometown during Chhath puja for better health care and spend time with family and relatives. But maybe, God wanted it to happen this way. I’m very thankful to both CRPF and RPF personnel and fellow passengers for their assistance.” Also Read - Andhra Woman Mercilessly Beats & Slaps Her 18-Month-Old Son, Records The Assault on Phone

The baby and mother are both healthy, he said.

(With IANS inputs)