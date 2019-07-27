Patna: The controversial remark of Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan in the Lok Sabha on Member of Parliament Rama Devi, who was presiding over the House at that time, is not going to die down as the Bihar Women Commission will now request the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action against him.

“We have taken cognizance of the incident. We will request the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action against him. A member of Parliament who can’t respect women is not worthy of being in the Parliament,” Chairperson, Bihar Women Commission.

Khan had created a furore in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with his remark while he was addressing the Chair presided by BJP MP Rama Devi.

“Aap mujhe itni achchhi lagti hain ki mera mann karta hai ki aap ki aankhon mein aankhein dale rahoon (I am so fond of you that I always feel like looking into your eyes),” said Khan when asked to look at the Chair while addressing it.

Speaker Om Birla reacted to his remark after taking over the duties, “It is very easy for all of you to demand ‘expunge this, expunge that’, but why should the need to expunge arise at all? Once a remark is given, it is already in the public domain. Therefore, we all should speak keeping the dignity of the Parliament in mind.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said “Congress party is against disrespect of women. There have been incidents when Sonia Gandhi Ji was called ‘Italy ki kathputli’ etc. in Parliament.”