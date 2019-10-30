New Delhi: A youth was beaten to death for his alleged involvement in smuggling cattle in Mokama of Bihar’s Patna district, stated a report. The victim passed away while he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

Around 13 to 15 people were taken into custody in this case, stated reports. Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is underway. Police told news agency IANS that the incident occurred on the night of Monday when some youths hailing from Barahpur village entered a village in Mokama with an alleged motive to steal cattle.

Narrating the ordeal to the police, the locals of Mokama, as quoted by news agency IANS, said, “During the commotion, while the cattle were being untethered, some villagers woke up and started chasing the alleged thieves. The villagers caught hold of one of them while the rest managed to escape.”

Police were informed that the suspected thief was being mercilessly assaulted with sticks by the villagers. Upon hearing the news, the police rushed to the spot to rescue the victim from further physical assault. The victim was then admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, stated news agency IANS. The victim, identified as Matlu Bind, hailed from Barahpur village, a report mentioned the assistant superintendent of police as saying.