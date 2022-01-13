Kolkata: Around five people were killed and more than 45 injured when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed on Thursday near Domohani in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. In a late-night development, over 200 BSF personnel from the nearest camp reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.Also Read - Superfast Train To Connect Haryana's Hisar With Delhi Soon, Preparation Underway: Report

Giving further details, the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the accident happened at around 5 PM in an area under Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway. Also Read - Horrifying Visuals Capture Moment Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailed In Bengal

Rescue operation completed: In the meantime, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in a statement said the rescue operation of the derailed Bikaner-Guwahati Express train has been completed. The NFR further added that there were about 1053 passengers onboard at the time of derailment and a special train to ferry the stranded passengers has left for the accident site from New Jalpaiguri at 7.05 PM. Also Read - Lost Luggage in Train? Railways Launches ‘Mission Amanat’ For Passengers to Find Out Lost Belongings

“Five passengers have died so far. We recovered three bodies from the accident site while two people died in hospital,” Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu said.

“Since some of them are in a critical condition, the death toll may go up,” she said, adding rescuers were thoroughly searching each coach for survivors and bodies through darkness and thick fog.

Rajasthan govt express grief: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives after the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed in West Bengal. Governor Mishra and Chief Minister Gehlot wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Guwahati-Barmer Express (15632) which leaves on Thursday will run on the diverted route via New Cooch Behar – Matha Bhanga and Raninagar Jalpaiguri.

Train number 15910, which left on January 11, Lalgarh Dibrugarh Express will also run on the diverted route via New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, New Mall Junction, Alipurduar and Samuktala Road Junction.

Assam CM speaks to WB counterpart: The West Bengal government has assured all help to Assam in connection with the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday. Sarma spoke to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee soon after the mishap and she assured of all assistance and updates about the situation.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the situation and said he is reaching the accident spot on Friday. “I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced,” Vaishnaw said.

Ex-gratia for victims: The North-East Frontier Railway said that the Union Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia for the victims. “Accident occurred around 5 PM between Domohani and New Maynaguri. Around 12 coaches affected. 5 dead, 45 injured; Rs 5 lakh for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, Rs 25,000 for minor injuries. High-level inquiry ordered,” Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati, said.