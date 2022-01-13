New Delhi: A busy passenger train, Bikaner-Guwahati Express, derailed near Domohani in West Bengal on Thursday. The train was travelling from Bihar’s Patna to Guwahati in Assam when a few bogies overturned near Moynaguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.
Horrifying visuals of the accident showed several bogies overturned. Moments after the crash, many people in the area crowded the scene. There were no confirmed reports of casualties and rescue operations were underway.
A passenger of the train told news agency ANI that he felt a sudden jolt after which several bogies of the Bikaner-Guwahati express overturned. “Following a sudden jolt, several bogies overturned. There are casualties,” a passenger said.
Meanwhile, the railway department said rescue and relief operations were underway. “Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. Twelve coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van,” the Indian Railways said in a statement.