New Delhi: A busy passenger train, Bikaner-Guwahati Express, derailed near Domohani in West Bengal on Thursday. The train was travelling from Bihar’s Patna to Guwahati in Assam when a few bogies overturned near Moynaguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

Horrifying visuals of the accident showed several bogies overturned. Moments after the crash, many people in the area crowded the scene. There were no confirmed reports of casualties and rescue operations were underway.

Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/It93WwAsu8 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

#Shocking| Four to five bogies of Bikaner-Guhawati Express have derailed near Moynaguri, Jalpaiguri district of #WestBengal. The train was going from Patna to Guwahati when it got derailed near Moynaguri. Rescue ops on. pic.twitter.com/cr8v6F1vKY — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) January 13, 2022

A passenger of the train told news agency ANI that he felt a sudden jolt after which several bogies of the Bikaner-Guwahati express overturned. “Following a sudden jolt, several bogies overturned. There are casualties,” a passenger said.

#UPDATE | Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment | "Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned. There are casualties…," a passenger claims pic.twitter.com/kZYGFpnXWo — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the railway department said rescue and relief operations were underway. “Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. Twelve coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van,” the Indian Railways said in a statement.