Bikaner-Guwahati Train Mishap: A day after the train accident that claimed nine lives and injured many, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday visited the accident site in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and said the preliminary reports suggested there was "some issue" with the equipment of the locomotive.

"Preliminary findings suggest there was some issue with the locomotive's equipment, not with speed restrictions or tracks. What was the issue will be found out only after dismantling the equipment. There will be marks on the equipment. Only after studying those marks, the reason behind the accident can be ascertained," he said.

It must be noted that the around nine people were killed and 36 injured after 12 coaches of the express train went off the track on Thursday, some of which overturned or were found mounted on top of another, near Domohani in Alipurduar subdivision of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Giving further details after inspecting the accident site, Vaishnaw said that the actual reason behind the accident would be ascertained only after dismantling the engine’s equipment. The minister also paid a visit to injured passengers at the hospital.

He also added that an inquiry into the unfortunate incident is underway. “The root cause (behind the accident) will soon come out. The Commission of Railway Safety is conducting an inquiry. We pray for the departed souls and wish for a speedy recovery of those injured. Talks are on with the families regarding the distribution of ex-gratia,” he added.

After meeting the injured at the hospital, the Union Railway minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously monitoring the situation. “I am in constant touch with the PM and regularly briefing him about the situation,” he stated.

Giving more details, Guneet Kaur, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer, said in Guwahati that Vaishnaw arrived at Domohani railway station at 9.38 AM and immediately proceeded to the site of the accident on a motor trolley.

“The minister inspected the site to ascertain the condition of the track and fittings. He also checked the underframe of the locomotive and its braking system,” she said.

She also confirmed that the death toll has risen to nine, with three of the deceased yet to be identified, and the number of injured stood at 36.

While 23 passengers are undergoing treatment at a super speciality hospital in Jalpaiguri, six have been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and seven at Maynaguri Rural Hospital, the CPRO said.

Soon after the accident on Thursday, the Railways had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured, and Rs 25,000 for passengers with simple injury.

(With inputs from PTI)