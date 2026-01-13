Home

Bikaner Horror: Class 12 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car, police on lookout for perpetrators

The girl was abducted by some men inside a moving vehicle. What's shocking is that the men in the car took turns to allegedly sexually harass the girl inside the car.

Another shocking incident of rape and harassment has been reported from Rajasthan’s Bikaner. A Class-12 student was allegedly abducted on her way to school inside a moving vehicle. During this time, she was sexually harassed by multiple men, one after another. The incident came to light when the car entered a neighbouring village, prompting the residents to grow suspicious and stop the vehicle. As a result, the perpetrators forced the girl out of the moving vehicle and escaped from the spot immediately.

Gang-rape in Bikaner inside a moving vehicle

A girl moved out of her house to attend regular school on January 6, i.e., Tuesday, in Bikaner’s Napasar area. During this time, she was abducted by some men inside a moving vehicle. What’s shocking is that the men in the car took turns to allegedly sexually harass the girl inside the car, as reported by PTI.

Girl forced out of car

When the car entered a nearby village, the villagers started doubting the act, as if something wasn’t right. As a result, the villagers forcefully tried to stop the vehicle, causing the offenders to get alert. This led the alleged perpetrators to force the girl out of the moving vehicle and escape from the spot.

Complaint registered

The villagers soon informed the family of the girl about what had happened. The police reported that the girl’s family approached the police on January 11, i.e., Sunday, when a case was registered at Bikaner’s Napasar police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Circle Officer Gangashahar Himanshu Sharma also informed PTI that the girl who got harassed is over the age of 18. However, no arrests have been made so far in the matter. The police authorities are still investigating the case.

