New Delhi: Crime in the Capital is not showing signs of abating anytime soon, with the latest to have fallen prey being a woman employee of Doordarshan.

During the incident, which happened in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, the woman, who was on her way to her office, reported to the police that she was sitting in an autorickshaw and was talking to someone on the phone when two men on a scooter came by and snatched the phone from her at gunpoint.

After snatching the phone the miscreants fled towards Asiad Village and the woman gave chase. At the society gate, she informed the security guards about what had happened and they barricaded the gate, but the accused pointed the pistol at the guards. They then hit one of the guards with their helmets and fled from the scene leaving their scooter behind.

The police said that two-wheeler did not have a number plate and on checking the luggage compartment, some documents were found, which are being verified along with the details of the vehicle. A case has been registered in the matter.

In another recent incident, a mother-daughter duo was caught on CCTV fighting off two bike-borne chain snatchers in West Delhi’s Nangloi. In this case, the two managed to catch hold of the man riding pillion and dragging him off the bike before they started beating him. Unfortunately, the man’s accomplice, who was driving the bike, managed to flee from the spot.