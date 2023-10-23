Bilaspur Constituency Watch: Epic Face-Off As Congress Looks To Secure The Seat Against BJP Again

In the 2018 Bilaspur assembly elections, Shailesh Pandey from Indian National Congress (INC) took the winning seat by defeating Amar Agrawal from BJP.

Bilaspur Constituency Watch: Epic Face-Off As Congress Looks To Secure The Seat Against BJP Again

Bilaspur Assembly Election 2023: Bilaspur falls in the Bilaspur district and North region of Chhattisgarh and is categorised as an urban seat. This seat is the keenly and closely contested battlefield between the BJP and Congress. Of the 10 Chhattisgarh Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, four are in the Bilaspur region.

Trending Now

In the 2018 Bilaspur assembly elections, Shailesh Pandey from Indian National Congress (INC) took the winning seat by defeating Amar Agrawal from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by securing a total of 67,896 votes, which accounted for 50.57% vote rate.

You may like to read

This year, Congress has fielded Shailesh Pandey again from Bilaspur constituency while the BJP too has put its faith on Amar Agarwal. The new entrant AAP is yet to declare the candidate name for this seat. The BSP will contest the elections in alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP).

Chhattisgarh, which has always witnessed a bipolar politics dominated by the BJP and the Congress, saw the entry of a third front in the 2018 polls when former chief minister late Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested as part of an alliance and bagged seven seats.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls by bagging 68 seats and comfortably formed government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress in the state assembly is 71.

The total electorate encompassing the Bilaspur constituency comprises 217,898 eligible voters. This count is composed of 109,373 male voters and 108,506 female voters, as per the 2018 date of the Election Commission.

The Naxal-affected state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 (20 seats) and November 17 (70 seats) to elect a new 90-member assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is seeking to repeat its government in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES