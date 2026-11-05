Bilaspur-Manali-Leh Rail Line: India set to get world’s highest railway station, check key features here

The proposed Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line will require extensive tunnelling due to the challenging Himalayan terrain. Of the approximately 489-km-long corridor, nearly 270 km is expected to run through tunnels. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, Indian Railways may soon undertake a landmark project that could place India among the countries with the world’s highest railway stations. The proposed Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line, stretching approximately 489 km through the challenging Himalayan terrain, is being planned with a station at an elevation of around 5,256 metres.

Here are some of the key features:

The proposed railway line will connect Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh with Leh in Ladakh

The line will pass through some of the most challenging and scenic stretches of the western Himalayas.

The planned alignment includes important locations such as Sundernagar, Mandi, Manali, Sissu, Darcha, Keylong, Sarchu, Pang, Rumtse, Upshi and Kharu before reaching Leh.

For those who love travelling, these names evoke images of snow-covered mountains, dramatic valleys, winding roads and high-altitude desert landscapes.

Manali and Keylong are already popular destinations among road travellers

Sarchu and Pang are well-known stops on the iconic Manali-Leh highway.

The proposed railway could bring a completely different travel experience to this mountainous region.

According to the reports, the proposed railway station is near Tanglang La, at an elevation of approximately 5,256 metres above sea level. If built at the planned elevation, it could become the world’s highest railway station, surpassing China’s Tanggula railway station, which stands at approximately 5,068 metres.

The proposed Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway is due to its extensive tunnelling requirement. Of the approximately 489-km railway corridor, around 270 km is expected to pass through tunnels. The estimated project cost is around Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

Northern Bullet Train Corridor

PM Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor. It is important to note that the transformative high-speed rail project will connect Delhi with Guwahati via major cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement while flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi.

The corridor is planned to connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri, extending to Guwahati. It would provide Uttar Pradesh’s first bullet train service. It is important to note that the travel times will be significantly reduced: the journey from Delhi to Kanpur will take 1 hour and 45 minutes, from Delhi to Agra will take 59 minutes, and from Delhi to Lucknow will take 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Additionally, the trip from Lucknow to Varanasi will take 1 hour and 21 minutes, while Varanasi to Delhi will take 3 hours and 35 minutes.