Bilaspur-Manali-Leh Rail Line: India set to get world’s highest railway station, check key features here

New Delhi: In a significant development, Indian Railways may soon undertake a landmark project that could place India among the countries with the world’s highest railway stations. The proposed Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line, stretching approximately 489 km through the challenging Himalayan terrain, is being planned with a station at an elevation of around 5,256 metres.
According to the reports, the proposed railway station is near Tanglang La, at an elevation of approximately 5,256 metres above sea level. If built at the planned elevation, it could become the world’s highest railway station, surpassing China’s Tanggula railway station, which stands at approximately 5,068 metres.
The proposed Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway is due to its extensive tunnelling requirement. Of the approximately 489-km railway corridor, around 270 km is expected to pass through tunnels. The estimated project cost is around Rs 1.31 lakh crore.
PM Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor. It is important to note that the transformative high-speed rail project will connect Delhi with Guwahati via major cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement while flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi.
The corridor is planned to connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri, extending to Guwahati. It would provide Uttar Pradesh’s first bullet train service. It is important to note that the travel times will be significantly reduced: the journey from Delhi to Kanpur will take 1 hour and 45 minutes, from Delhi to Agra will take 59 minutes, and from Delhi to Lucknow will take 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Additionally, the trip from Lucknow to Varanasi will take 1 hour and 21 minutes, while Varanasi to Delhi will take 3 hours and 35 minutes.
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