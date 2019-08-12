New Delhi: Days after China expressed strong disapproval of the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing said,”Any bilateral differences should not become disputes.” Notably, Jaishankar, who is on a crucial three-day visit to China, called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, considered a confidant of President Xi Jinping, and later had a restricted delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“India-China relationship has a “unique place” in global politics. Two years ago, our leaders recognised that reality and reached a consensus in Astana that at a time of global uncertainty India-China relationship should be a factor of stability,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. (Also read: China Says Declaring Ladakh a Union Territory Unacceptable)

Welcoming Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Wang referred to the Indo-Pak tensions without directly mentioning about India scrapping the Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “On the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence, we can have mutually beneficial cooperation. This is in the fundamental interest and long term interest of our two peoples and also contribute to world peace and human progress,” Wang said.

Earlier last week, when Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmit into two UTs, China had raised its ‘serious concern’. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman had termed India’s moves on Kashmir as “unacceptable”.