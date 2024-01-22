Bilkis Bano Case: All 11 Convicts Surrender At Godhra Sub Jail

The Supreme Court of India has nullified the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts, criticizing the state for being complicit with an accused and abusing its discretion.

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the 2022 remission of the 11 convicts. (PTI image)

New Delhi: Eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub jail in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, complying with the Supreme Court’s January 21 deadline. “All 11 convicts have surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night. They reached jail before midnight of January 21, which was the deadline set for them to surrender,” local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai said as reported by news agency PTI.

Earlier, SC had refused to extend the time to surrender and had asked them to do so by Sunday. The convicts had sought an extension of time due to ‘ill health’, ‘harvest of winter crops’, and ‘son’s marriage’, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The 11 convicts are Bakabhai Vohania, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Govind Nai, Jaswant Nai, Mitesh Bhatt, Pradeep Mordhiya, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni, Ramesh Chandana and Shailesh Bhatt.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while trying to escape the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

