New Delhi: Refusing to reconsider its decision, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation, job and accommodation to Bilkis Bano who was gang raped during the 2002 riots in the state, within two weeks.

“We make it clear that our order was in view of the particular facts and will not be a precedent. Now you pay her the compensation within two weeks. We are giving you two weeks although you may not even need that much time,”a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi stated.

The then 19-year-old Bano, was escaping a violence in a truck along with her family when they were stopped and attacked. Bano, who was five months pregnant that time was gangraped 22 times, while her 14 family members including her 2-year-old daughter were killed.