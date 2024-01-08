Home

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court To Deliver Final Verdict TODAY On Pleas Challenging 11 Convicts’ Remission

Supreme Court of India will be delivering its final verdict on the pleas challenging the remission of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano Case. The judgement in the case was reserved in October last year.

Bilkis Bano Case

New Delhi: After delivering a milestone judgement in the Adani-Hindenburg Case, Supreme Court of India is gearing up to pronounce the verdict in another milestone case, the Bilkis Bano Case. Petitions including one from Bilkis Bano herself were filed in the top court, challenging the early release of the 11 Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts in August 2022. Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant and was trying to escape the 2002 Gujarat Riots with her family when she was gangraped and seven of her family members were brutally murdered. The 11 men convicted for the crime were released early on August 15, 2022. The judgement on the pleas challenging the remission was reserved in October, 2023.

Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement In Bilkis Bano Case Today

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce its final verdict in the Bilkis Bano Case. Pleas against the remission of the 11 convicts who gangraped Bilkis Bano, were filed and the court heard the case last year in October. The main case is 21 years old while the early release of convicts happened in August, 2022. After hearing the pleas challenging the early release for 11 days, the Supreme Court bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had reserved their decision on October 12, 2023. Today, on January 8, 2024, the judgement will finally be pronounced.

Court Arguments During Hearing Of Case

While hearing the matter in September last year, the top court had asked whether convicts have a fundamental right to seek remission. During the earlier arguments, the court had observed that state governments should not be selective in granting remission to convicts and the opportunity to reform and reintegrate with society should extend to every prisoner. Besides the petition filed by Ms Bano contesting the remission granted to them by the Gujarat government, several other PILs, including one by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, have challenged the relief. TMC leader Mahua Moitra has also filed a PIL against the remission and their premature release.

What Was The Bilkis Bano Case?

Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and five months pregnant when after violence following the burning of a Sabarmati Express coach began and she fled her village with her family to save herself. On March 3, 2002, she took shelter in a field when she and her family was attacked by 20-30 people carrying sickles, swords and sticks. Seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter were killed while she was gangraped.

Bilkis Bano is an example of exemplary confidence and strength who raised her voice against the violence and went great lengths to ensure she gets justice. The Supreme Court judgement today will be the ‘result’ for her fight, the outcome for her struggle; in many ways, the judgement today will be a milestone and is much-awaited.

