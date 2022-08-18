New Delhi: “The trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again,” Bilkis Bano, a survivor of a horrific rape case during the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, said as the 11 convicts serving a life sentence in a case related to her and seven family members were released. On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano’s gang rape and murder of her seven family members during the riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy.Also Read - Bilkis Bano Case: All 11 Life Imprisonment Convicts Released Under Gujarat Govt's Remission Policy

In her first statement after the 11 convicts were released, Bilkis Bano said she felt numb and the move has left her “faith shaken” in justice. She urged the Gujarat government to reconsider the decision and give her back the “right to live without fear and in peace”.

“I appeal to the Gujarat government, please undo this harm. Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace,” Bilkis Bano said in a statement released by her lawyer Sobha on her behalf.

Full statement of Bilkis Bano

“Two days ago, on August 15, 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again when I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my three-year-old daughter, had walked free. I was bereft of words. I am still numb.

Today, I can say only this – how can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system and I was learning slowly to live with my trauma. The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts.

No one enquired about my safety and well-being, before taking such a big ad unjust decision.

I appeal to the Gujarat government, please undo this harm. Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace. Please ensure that my family and I are kept safe.”

Bilkis Bano gangrape case

The Gujarat government had released all the 11 convicts after the Supreme Court directed it to consider their plea for relief under the 1992 remission policy. A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced to life imprisonment all the 11 accused in the case for murder and gang rape. Their conviction was later upheld by Bombay High Court.

These convicts served more than 15 years in prison, after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction. Thereafter, the government formed a committee and issued an order allowing premature release of all the convicts from jail.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano’s family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district. Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang raped and seven members of her family were killed by rioters.