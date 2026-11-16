Bilkis Bano gang-rape case: Supreme Court suspends sentence, grants bail to two convicts citing over 17 years in jail

The Supreme Court has suspended the sentence and granted bail to two convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, noting they have already served over 17 years in prison.

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentence and granted bail to two convicts in the 2002 post-Godhra riots Bilkis Bano gang-rape case while hearing their appeals against the Bombay High Court verdict that upheld their conviction. A Bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale granted interim relief to Bipinchandra Kanaiyalal Joshi alias Lala Doctor and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, taking note of the fact that both appellants had already spent more than 17 years in jail and that one of them is severely handicapped.

“Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law,” the apex court ordered. The Supreme Court suspended their sentences and directed that they be released on bail on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court.

The Justice Sundresh-led Bench also granted leave in the appeals and directed that the matters be listed for hearing in their due course. Appearing for the appellants, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted that the convicts had spent more than 17 years in prison. He also highlighted that one of them had not been named in the FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the incident. The senior counsel further submitted that one of the appellants was severely handicapped.

Story Highlights:

Supreme Court Grants Bail: The Supreme Court suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, which stems from the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Pending Appeals: The relief was granted while the apex court was hearing their appeals challenging the Bombay High Court judgment that had upheld their conviction and life imprisonment.

Convicts Named: A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale granted the relief to Bipinchandra Kanaiyalal Joshi alias Lala Doctor and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya.

Grounds for Relief: The Bench noted that both individuals had remained incarcerated for over 17 years, and further observed that one of the appellants was severely handicapped.

The case pertains to the communal violence that broke out in Gujarat following the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002.

Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang-raped, while several members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed. The appellants were convicted under Sections 143, 147, 302 read with Section 149, and Sections 376(2)(e) and 376(2)(g) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On May 4, 2017, the Bombay High Court upheld the conviction and life sentences awarded by the trial court.

(With inputs from agencies)