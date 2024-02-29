Bill Gates Does ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ With Internet Sensation ‘Dolly Chaiwala’ In Nagpur | Shares Video

Bill Gates is in India currently and has shared an interesting video on Instagram, with the internet sensation 'Dolly Chaiwala' in Nagpur. Here's what the Microsoft Co-Founder's 'Chai Pe Charcha' looks like...

Bill Gates With Dolly Chaiwala

New Delhi: Microsoft Co-Founder, philanthropist and one of the richest people in the world, Bill Gates is in India. From his India visit, he has shared a beautiful video where he can be seen enjoying the culture of India. In the video, the billionaire is seen doing a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with the social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala. The video went viral immediately and its caption is also being loved by the netizens. The clip has begun with ‘One Chai Please’ and captures Bill Gates’ expeience of sipping the tea, innovatively made by Dolly Chaiwala. Take a look at the video…

Trending Now

Bill Gates Video With Dolly Chaiwala VIRAL

As mentioned earlier, Bill Gates has shared a video on his Instagram account, which is about his ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, with the social media sensation, Dolly Chaiwala. The video began with ‘One Chai, Please’ by Bill Gates and then the camera pans at Dolly Chaiwala, who in an extremely animated manner, makes tea and offers it to Bill Gates in a glass. The Dolly Chaiwala-tea gets Bill Gates’ approval in his first sip itself.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

Bill Gates – Dolly Chaiwala Crossover

The video, is captioned, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!” The business tycoon has praised the way tea is made and is in awe of Dolly Chaiwala. In the video, Bill Gates says that he is excited to be back in India which is home to incredible innovators, working on new ways to save and improve lives and ‘even make a cup of tea’. The video was posted about 17 hours ago and till now, it has been liked by more than 16 lakh people and hundreds of netizens have commented on it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.