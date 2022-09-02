New Delhi: Bill Gates, Serum Institute of India (SII), Drug Controller of India (DGCI), Maharashtra government and the Union government were issued notices by the Bombay High Court to respond to a petition filed by a man over his daughter’s alleged ‘vaccine death’. The man, in his plea, had blamed Covishield for his daughter’s death and demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian vaccine-maker.Also Read - Cervical Cancer: All About India's First Homegrown Vaccine, Its Price, Launch Date, And How Will it Help Prevent Fatal Disease
Bill Gates, Serum Institute, DGCI receive Bombay HC notice – Top points
- Petitioner Dilip Lunwat made Microsoft founder Bill Gates – whose foundation had partnered with the SII, the Union government, Maharashtra government and Drug Controller of India respondents to the plea, according to a report by news agency PTI.
- A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar on August 26 issued a notice to all the respondents in the petition. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.
- In his petition, the man claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat, a medical student, was compelled to take the anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine made by the SII at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, as she was a health worker.
- A few days later, Snehal suffered severe headache and vomiting and was taken to a hospital where doctors said she had bleeding in her brain, the petition said. Snehal died on March 1, 2021, and side-effects of the vaccine were the cause, the plea claimed.
- The petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government’s Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which purportedly admitted that his daughter’s death was due to the side-effects of Covishield. The petition demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the SII.