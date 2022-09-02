New Delhi: Bill Gates, Serum Institute of India (SII), Drug Controller of India (DGCI), Maharashtra government and the Union government were issued notices by the Bombay High Court to respond to a petition filed by a man over his daughter’s alleged ‘vaccine death’. The man, in his plea, had blamed Covishield for his daughter’s death and demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian vaccine-maker.Also Read - Cervical Cancer: All About India's First Homegrown Vaccine, Its Price, Launch Date, And How Will it Help Prevent Fatal Disease

Bill Gates, Serum Institute, DGCI receive Bombay HC notice – Top points