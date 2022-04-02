New Delhi: In a first, NCP MP Supriya Sule introduced a private member bill in Lok Sabha to legalise same-sex marriage, and provide the same legal rights to married LGBTQIA couples which heterosexual couples are entitled to.Also Read - Who Is Saurabh Kirpal? Advocate & LGBTQ Activist, Set To Be First Openly Gay Judge In India

The bill introduced by Supriya Sule on Friday proposes to amend the Special Marriage Act, 1954 to solemnise such marriages and proposes to fix the age of marriage at 21 years in case both parties are males and 18 years in case both are females. It also proposes to replace the words husband and wife with spouse by amending the various sections of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, news agency PTI reported.

In the statement of ‘Objects and Reasons’ of the bill, Supriya Sule said that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (questioning), intersex, and agender (LGBTQIA) individuals still face “persecution, discrimination and social stigma within society”.

Justice DY Chandrachud in Justice KS Pattaswamy (Retd) vs Union of India observed that ‘family, marriage, procreation and sexual orientation are all integral to the dignity of the individual. Above all, the privacy of the individual recognizes an inviolable right to determine how freedom shall be exercised, she stated.

While the determination of one’s sexual orientation has been realised, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP said LGBTQIA individuals are still unable to marry and create their own families.

“In addition, LGBTQIA couples have no access to rights that heterosexual couples are entitled to upon marriage, such as succession, maintenance and pensions, etc. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance to amend the Special Marriage Act, of 1954, to legalise same-sex marriage, and provide legal recognition to married LGBTQIA couples,” Supriya Sule said.

Citing another Supreme Court judgement, Sule said even after the determination of their sexual orientation, “LGBTQIA individuals are still unable to marry and raise their own families”.

It will ensure that Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution are upheld, and that LGBTQIA couples are provided the rights they are entitled to, she said.

A private member bill is a draft legislation introduced by any MP who is not a minister. Such bills very rarely see the light of the day unlike a ‘Government Bill’, which a Union minister introduces. So far, only 14 private members’ bills have been passed, with six being cleared in 1956 alone.

Another private member bill was also introduced on a similar issue by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S which talked about providing rights to LGBTQIA persons to enable them to live with human dignity.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and decriminalised homosexuality.

(With inputs from Agencies)