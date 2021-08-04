Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has cleared a bill proposing stricter punishment up to life imprisonment and death penalty to offenders of hooch tragedies. This amendment proposal, which also imposes a Rs 20 lakh fine, will become a law once approved by the state Legislative Assembly and subsequent assent of the governor. The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved amendments to the state Excise Act at a time when over 70 people have died after consuming illicit liquor in various parts of the state in the last nine months. The move comes against the backdrop of the death of at least 11 people allegedly after drinking spurious liquor in Mandsaur and Indore recently.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Enters Liquor Shop & Drinks Alcohol From Bottle, People Say He is Addicted | Watch

The decision to approve this Madhya Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The Madhya Pradesh Excise Act Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha. Speaking to the media, Mishra said, “To increase the penalty and punishment imposed on various types of crime under Excise Act, the cabinet approved the amendment in section 49 (A) of MP Excise Act.” Also Read - Assam Government Approves Online Sale of Liquor in Guwahati | Important Details Inside

He said the amendments are introduced to curb crimes related to the illegal liquor trade and deaths caused due to spurious liquor. Under the current scope of the law, convicts are sentenced to imprisonment of five to a maximum of ten years in cases related to deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The amount of fine is up to Rs 10 lakh, Mishra said. Also Read - Viral Video: Tamil Nadu Man Worships Alcohol Bottles After State Allows Reopening of Liquor Shops | WATCH

This law is being made more stringent through this amendment, he added. Mishra said in cases of “physical damage” caused to victims after drinking spurious liquor, the penalty has been increased ranging from 10 years to a maximum of 14 years from the present one year to six years, in addition to fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

“In case of seizure of spurious liquor, the jail term has been increased up to six to ten years from the present six months to maximum four years,” he said.

The amendments also propose that people who attack the police and Excise department teams while they are seizing illicit liquor will be arrested without a warrant. The scope of punishment has been increased in several other provisions in this amendment proposal, he said. These provisions will discourage people involved in illegal liquor trade and lives of people could be saved, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to grant the “heritage” status to liquor made from Mahua flowers in a bid to bring it in the mainstream, an official release said. The rules for the controlled manufacture and sale of this liquor will be framed by the department. This will encourage small-scale Mahua liquor industries. Rights of tribals, as mentioned in Act, will be preserved without change, it said.

To stop smuggling and illegal trade of liquor, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to fix QR-coded holograms with over 20 security features on booze bottles. Reacting to the cabinet’s approval to the death penalty proposal, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said the state government should show “strong will” to act against liquor mafia.

Mafia can never be dealt with only by making laws. Implementation of the law is very important and for that the government should be strong-willed. The government has been talking about strict laws regarding the safety of women for years, but even today they are not safe in the state, Nath said while apparently referring to the provision of death penalty in the cases of rape of minor girls.

