Farmers Protest Latest Update: Hours after the Supreme Court stayed the three contentious farm laws, the farmer leaders welcomed the order of the apex court but said they will continue their agitation till the laws are completely revoked by the Centre.

"Bill Wapsi Nahi Toh Ghar Wapsi Nahi (Won't return home until the bill is taken back)," Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union said on being asked about Supreme Court's order on three Farm Laws.

However, the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 protesting farmer unions, has called a meeting later in the day to decide the next course of action.

Reacting to the order of the apex court on formation of a committee to address their issues, farmer leaders said they are not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee appointed by the Supreme Court, but a formal decision on this will be taken by the Morcha.

“We welcome the court’s order to stay the implementation of the farm laws, but we want a complete repeal of these laws, which is our main demand,” Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior leader of the Morcha, told PTI.

Another farmer leader, Harinder Lokhwal, said the protest will continue until the contentious farm laws are repealed.

“We do not have faith in the idea of a committee and we have been saying this since the very beginning, when the government had suggested the formation of a committee. But this time, it is the Supreme Court and we will see the functioning of this committee,” All India Kisan Sabha (Punjab) vice-president Lakhbir Singh said.

The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the controversial farm laws till further orders on Tuesday and set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between the Centre and the farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi’s borders over the legislations.

However, a committee will look into the farmers’ grievances against the three laws. The four members of the committee set up by the apex court are BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Shetkeri Sangathana, Maharashtra president Anil Ghanwat, Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.

The top court has sought the cooperation of the protesting farmers and made it clear that no power can prevent it from setting up a panel to resolve the impasse over the controversial farm laws.