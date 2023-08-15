Home

Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak Passes Away at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, pioneer in building public toilets,

New Delhi: Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest. According to AIIMS official spokesperson, Pathak had developed pain in his chest and was being brought to AIIMS emergency in Delhi when he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 1.30 pm. He was 80. Sulabh has constructed nearly 1.3 million household toilets and 54 million government toilets based on an innovative design.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and termed passing away of Pathak as a profound loss for the nation. “The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden. Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible,” PM Modi wrote.

His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti.

The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden. Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the… pic.twitter.com/z93aqoqXrc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023

He established the Sulabh International Social Service Organization in the year 1970. Bindeshwar Pathak is known to be India’s one of the greatest social reformers. His organisation works relentlessly to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, non-conventional sources of energy, waste management and social reforms through education.

The organisation counts 50,000 volunteers. He has made innovative use of biogas creation by linking Sulabh toilets to fermentation plants, he had designed over three decades ago and which are now becoming a byword for sanitation in developing countries all over the world.

Bindeshwar Pathak Received Many Recognitions and Awards:

Bindeshwar Pathak received the Indian Affairs Social Reformer Of The Year 2017 award from Satya Brahma, founder of India Leadership Conclave

Bindeshwar Pathak is a Padma Bhushan recipient

In 2003, his name was added to the Global 500 Roll of Honour.

Bindheshwar Pathak received the Energy Globe Award and the Dubai International Award for Best Practices.

Stockholm Water Prize was awarded to him in year 2009.

In June 2013, he received the Legend of Planet award from the French senate in Paris, ahead of World Environment Day.

Antarrashtriya Bhojpuri Samman was awarded to him in the 4th world Bhojpuri Sammelan in Port Louis.

In January 2011, Pathak was invited to deliver a lecture at The Cambridge Union, a debating society of the University of Cambridge in England.

In 2014, he was honoured by Sardar Patel International Award for “Excellence in the field of Social Development”.

In April 2016, Bill De Blasio, Mayor of New York City, declared 14 April 2016 as Bindeshwar Pathak Day.

He was named Indian Affairs Social Reformer Of The Year, 2017, at the 8th Annual India Leadership Conclave.

In June 2018 he was honoured with the Nikkei Asia prize for culture and community by Nikkei inc in Tokyo, Japan.

