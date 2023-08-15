Top Recommended Stories

Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak Dies At Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital

Published: August 15, 2023 4:02 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, pioneer in building public toilets,

New Delhi: Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi. According to the reports, Pathak’s health suddenly deteriorated after hoisting the national flag at Sulabh International’s central office, following which he rushed to AIIMS.

