Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak Dies At Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital
Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi. According to the reports, Pathak’s health suddenly deteriorated after hoisting the national flag at Sulabh International’s central office, following which he rushed to AIIMS.
Trending Now
Details Awaited
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you