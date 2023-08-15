Home

Sulabh International Founder Bindeshwar Pathak Dies At Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, pioneer in building public toilets,

New Delhi: Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi. According to the reports, Pathak’s health suddenly deteriorated after hoisting the national flag at Sulabh International’s central office, following which he rushed to AIIMS.

