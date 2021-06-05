New Delhi: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E’s Corbevax looks set to become the cheapest Coronavirus vaccine in India. Corbevax is currently undergoing its phase-3 clinical trial after showing promising results in phase 1 and 2 trials. The vaccine is yet to be approved for emergency use in India. Also Read - Biological-E Gets Deal With Centre To Make 30 Crore Doses of Second Made-in-India COVID Vaccine

A report by the Times of India stated that the vaccine is likely to be priced at Rs 400 for two doses. It must be noted that the final price of the vaccine is yet to be decided.

The vaccine has been modelled after the hepatitis B vaccine and uses traditional technology, Dr Maria Elena Bottazi, associate dean, National School of Tropical Medicine (NSTM), told TOI.

SII’s Covid-19 vaccine is priced at Rs 300 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 a dose for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin costs Rs 400 and Rs 1,200. Russian vaccine Sputnik V is priced at Rs 995 per dose.

The Union Health Ministry has finalised arrangements Biological-E to reserve 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for which it will be making an advance payment of Rs 1500 crore. These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August to December this year, a ministry statement said on Thursday.

The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

The proposal of Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the statement said.

The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the Centre to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research and development and also financial support, it said.

The Biological-E COVID vaccine candidate has been supported by the Centre from the preclinical stage to phase-3 studies.