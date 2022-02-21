New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday granted an emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant Biological E Ltd’s coronavirus vaccine Corbevax for use in children aged 12 to 18 years. With this, Corbevax became India’s third homegrown vaccine, to receive an emergency use approval in India for use in adolescents.Also Read - Corbevax Covid Vaccine Is Safe And Offers High Antibody Level, Says NTAGI Chairman

Biological E Limited's Corbevax vaccine, India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID-19, has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India's drug regulator for the 12 to 18-year age group: Biological E Limited pic.twitter.com/Sgn1o22Ege — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Also Read - Biological E's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Nod for 12-18 Age Group; Centre Likely to Receive First Supply of Corbevax Today

According to Biological E Limited, Corbevax vaccine is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. Also Read - Covid: DCGI Committee Recommends Biological E’s Corbevax for Emergency Use Among 12 to 18-year-olds

The DCGI has already approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28. However, it has not been included in the country’s vaccination drive yet.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

According to the Health Ministry, the company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Further, it has conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, it said.