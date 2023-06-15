Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Trees, Electricity Poles Uprooted Along Gujarat Coast As Storm Makes Landfall

The landfall process for Cyclone Biparjoy is peaking, with 125 kmph winds and heavy rain pummeling the Gujarat coast.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph as heavy rains lashed the coastal region, where several areas plunged into darkness due to power cuts and a large number of trees, electric poles and hoardings got uprooted.

A relief and rescue operation was underway with multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts, while and Armed Forces were on standby for any emergency situation, officials said. Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speed and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas, they said. Several areas plunged into darkness due to power cuts, the officials said, adding so far, there were no reports of any loss of life.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and the rescue and relief operation at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar. The landfall process of the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ commenced at around 6:30 pm along the coast of Saurashtra-Kutch, and was likely to be completed over land by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update.

The eye of the cyclone, which was churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, was located around 20 km southwest of Jakhau port, 120 km northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka and 50 km west-southwest of Naliya, the Met department said.

“The landfall of the cyclone will continue till midnight after which it is likely to convert into ‘cyclonic storm’ by tomorrow (Friday) morning,” IMD Ahmedabad director Manorama Mohanty said. Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water.

