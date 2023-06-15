Home

News

India

Biparjoy Cyclone Live Updates: Trees, Electricity Poles Uprooted Along Gujarat Coast, 3 People Injured

live

Biparjoy Cyclone Live Updates: Trees, Electricity Poles Uprooted Along Gujarat Coast, 3 People Injured

The landfall process for Cyclone Biparjoy has started, powering winds at 100 kmph and bringing heavy rain on Gujarat coast.

Cyclone Landfall

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The landfall process of Cyclone Biparjoy has commenced. According to the IMD, the landfall process will continue till midnight. Strong winds and rough sea conditions continue in Mandvi, Kutch district. Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make landfall between 6pm – 8pm. “The landfall process has started. The cyclone is still 70 km away and is moving towards the coast. It will take around 6 hours for the cyclone to cross the sea into the land,” said Dr M Mohapatra, the chief of Indian Meteorological Office.

IMD Director Radhe Shyam Sharma told news agency ANI, “Currently it (Biparjoy) is currently under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on June 15. It will enter Rajasthan’s Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken.”

Here are the LIVE UPDATES

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.