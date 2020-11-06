Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that the situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh remains tense. “Our posturing is unambiguous; we will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control,” General Bipin Rawat said on the standoff in eastern Ladakh. He further added that China’s PLA is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure in Ladakh because of firm responses by Indian forces. Also Read - MEA To Summon Pakistan Diplomat Over Transfer Of Management Of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib

Rawat, who was addressing the Diamond Jubilee Webinar, 2020 organised by National Defence College, said that in the coming years, India will see the defence industry growing exponentially and contributing to the overall defence preparedness and deliver state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic Will Remain a Watershed Moment in History: PM Narendra Modi

“As far as defence cooperation is concerned, we understand the importance of leveraging defence diplomacy in building mutual trust & partnerships with strategically important countries,” he added. Also Read - Misunderstanding With India Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue: Nepal PM Tells Naravane

Talking on India’s relation with Pakistan, the CDS said the unabated proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir unleashed by Pakistan accompanied by vicious anti-India rhetoric have taken Indo-Pak ties to a new low. “Surgical, Balakot strikes a strong message that Pakistan no longer enjoys impunity of pushing terrorists into India under nuclear bogey. The new Indian template to deal with terror has injected uncertainty in Pakistan,” he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff said despite internal problems, failing economy, international isolation and vitiated civil-military relations, Pakistan will continue to “profess” that Kashmir is their “unfinished agenda”. “And their Army will continue to raise the bogey of an existential threat from India to justify their disproportionately large strength and need for funds to maintain its warfighting capabilities,” said Gen Rawat.