New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an army chopper in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, according to the reports. The chopper had Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members on board.

Indian Air Force took to Twitter and informed, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Reports also suggest that CDS Bipin Rawat has rushed to a military hospital, where his treatment is underway.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor, a spot between Coimbatore and Sulur. News agency ANI reported that the chopper was carrying 14 people.