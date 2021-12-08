General Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed, minutes before its scheduled landing at Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor district near Ooty. The chopper was traveling from Sulur Air force base to the Defense Services College (DSC) at Wellington when the mishap happened. General Rawat’s wife, Madhulika, traveling with him in the ill-fated chopper also lost her life. “Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN. With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident”, the IAF said in a statement.Also Read - India's First CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika Die In Chopper Crash: IAF Statement

When General Rawat Dodged Death in 2015

Six years ago on February 3, 2015, when Rawat was a lieutenant general a similar mishap had taken place due to engine failure. Rawat was travelling to Dimapur, Nagaland, when his Cheetah helicopter went out of control and crashed. General Rawat had sustained minor injuries in that accident. Also Read - CDS General Bipin Rawat, Wife Among 13 Dead, Confirms Indian Air Force | LIVE Updates

What Happened Today?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter, carrying a few senior officials, was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to Defence Staff College in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later. Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper. However, minutes before its scheduled landing the chopper crashed in Nilgiri Hills. Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Eyewitnesses Recount How the Helicopter Hit Trees and Came Down

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu”, Indian Air Force confirming about General Rawat presence. The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Official sources in Coimbatore said 13 people have been killed. 13 of the 14 personnel involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. Identities of the bodies to be confirmed through DNA testing”, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

There was no concrete information on the number of persons travelling in the helicopter though official sources had earlier said 3-4 senior officials were among its occupants

What Led to The Crash?

Technical snag or weather could have been the factor due to which crash happened, a former IAF official told news agency IANS. According to him, if all things were normal, the one possibility is that, as the chopper was close to Coonoor, it would have been flying low and or may be flew into the hill, to duck beneath the clouds. The chopper will have a black box and a study of that could throw more light on the cause of the accident.

Locals who saw the chopper crash helped in rescue operations. An eyewitness said, it was misty, maybe due to which the chopper hit a tree and went down. He said he reached the spot and saw the chopper was upside down and immediately caught fire.

General Bipin Rawat: All You Need to Know