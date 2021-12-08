Chennai: An Army chopper carrying India’s top military officer, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his family and several others crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. The force has not commented anything over it. Local policemen said that three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for others. The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment. Details of the injured and of any possible casualties are awaited. Sources said that at least three injured people from the crash have been taken to a nearby hospital, but their identities are not confirmed yet. There were around 14 people on board.Also Read - Time to Put Past to Rest And Focus on Future: Neeraj Chopra After Reaching Chula Vista